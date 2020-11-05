The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Dan Wilson

Dan Wilson is a songwriter, perfomer, producer and painter! You know him from Semisonic and “Closing Time” and “Secret Smile” as well as “Someone Like You,” which he cowrote with Adele, and “Not Ready to Make Nice,” which he cowrote with the (Dixie) Chicks, and many more. Listen for personal history, band stories and songwriting tips!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0LWYPozBhqcH0B2oj2GXjR?si=3P1XzIkLR6Wr94EAEazoMw

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan-wilson/id1316200737?i=1000497325036

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast