50 Cent Says He Was Offered $1 Million To Attend Trump’s 2017 Inauguration

(CelebrityAccess) – Rapper 50 Cent revealed that he was offered a large financial incentive to support U.S. President Donald Trump after the 2016 election.

During an episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s syndicated radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’ 50 Cent, whose real name is Troy Carter III, said that he was offered $1 million to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 but ultimately decided against attending.

50 Cent suggested that other black artists were made similar offers as well.

“He was needing it for the same reasons you see now. He participated with different artists for the Black vote. And I’m going, ‘nah, I ain’t gonna put myself in that position.’ ‘Cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that,” 50 Cent said.

The President touted his inauguration in 2017 as a high-profile event, attended by the “biggest celebrities in the world.” However, the event lacked star power with Caitlyn Jenner, Jon Voight, and Stephen Baldwin as some of the most recognized entertainment figures in attendance.

While 50 Cent publicly criticized President Elect Joe Biden’s tax proposals in the lead-up to the 2020 election, he said that criticism was not prompted by financial inducement from the President or his associates.

50 Cent also suggested that his fellow rapper Lil Wayne’s endorsement of Donald Trump during the 2020 Presidential campaign was motivated by money.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” 50 Cent said. “Easily, he got paid.”