Atlantic Records, Artist Partner Group and ADA Extend Partnership

(CelebrityAccess) — Atlantic Records, Artist Partner Group, and WMG’s indie label services division ADA, announced an extension of their partnership agreement.

The extended partnership, originally formed in 2012, allows artists signed under their initial agreements to be fully brought under the aegis of the Atlantic Records label.

Artist Partner adds ADA, WMG’s independent artist and label services arm, as an additional channel partner for future signings.

Originally founded as an ancillary to Artist Publishing Group, Artist Partner Group will continue to handle publishing for artists signed to Atlantic Records, including Pink Sweat$ and Charlie Puth, as well as songwriters and producers not affiliated with Atlantic such as Madison Love, Taz Taylor, Hitmaka, 24k Goldn, Amy Allen, and Derrick Millano.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Artist Partner Group and the amazing roster of artists we have worked with over the last 8 years. I am thankful to the entire APG and Atlantic teams and all of the incredible talent that continually inspire us. I look forward to the ongoing growth and success of all of our partners and to continuing to build Artist Partner as a home to artists in the evolving market landscape,” said APG CEO Mike Caren.

“This move evolves and updates a hugely successful partnership. Artist Partner’s existing roster of diverse, original voices will now be backed by the full power of Atlantic Records’ creative expertise and worldwide reach, while Artist Partner and its new signings will have access to our global network and comprehensive menu of artist services,” added Max Lousada, WMG’s CEO of Global Recorded Music.