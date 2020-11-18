Dr. Anthony Fauci Lined Up For APAP|NYC+ In January

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be on and for the Public Health and Re-Opening the Live Performing Arts plenary session as part of APAP|NYC+ virtual conference on January 9th.

For the session, Dr. Fauci will offer up-to-date insights on the global pandemic and vaccine development, providing the performing arts community with additional clarity as they plan the resumption of live performing arts programming and touring in 2021.

Maurine Knighton, program director for the arts, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, will join Dr. Fauci in conversation, which will focus on the challenges in planning for the future, the public health measures the performing arts might take to support re-opening venues safely, and how public health leaders and arts leaders can work collaboratively to support touring and live events and keep all our people safe.

Dr. Fauci, who should need no introduction at this point, is a noted immunologist and has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, where he oversees research to diagnose, prevent, and treat infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

He’s also head of the Clinical Physiology section in the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation at the National Institutes of Health and serves as a key adviser to the White House and Department of Health and Human Services on global AIDS issues and on public health preparedness against infectious disease.

Early-Bird Registration for APAP|NYC+ is now open for the organization’s membership through December 4, 2020.