Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings Sells Taylor’s Catalog To Private Equity For A Reported $300m

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings has reportedly sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums to a private investment fund in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million.

The deal, reported by Variety, comes seventeen months after Ithaca acquired Swift’s catalog along with her former label Big Machine Records for a reported $300 million. Swift called Big Machine her label home from the start of her career up until 2018 when she departed to sign with the label’s distributor Universal Music Group in an apparently acrimonious split.

Following the news of the sale, Taylor posted an update on her social media account, claiming that the private equity firm Shamrock Holdings was behind the most recent acquisition and that the structure of the sale would see Braun continue to receive royalties from the catalog.

Shamrock Holding is a private equity firm owned by the estate of the late Roy Disney that serves as an investment vehicle for certain members of his family, according to the company. Shamrock has invested in other music catalog in the past, including material from producer Stargate, as well as the dance label Om Records.