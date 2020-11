(Hypebot) — Spotify is expanding access to its Canvas looping image cover art feature to more artists and labels via deals with independent and DIY distributors.

CD Baby and Symphonic are among the first distributors to announce automatic Canvas access for verified artists using their services, but more are sure to follow.

Yesterday, Spotify shared impressive new Canvas stats as well as a marketplace for Canvas designers.

MORE: Spotify Shares Canvas Stats, Adds Designer Marketplace