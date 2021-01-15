Federal Court Tosses Cox Communication’s Challenge Of $1bn Judgement In Major Label Copyright Case

ALEXANDRIA, VA (CelebrityAccess) — A federal court has upheld a 2019 ruling in a copyright infringement suit awarding $1 billion for major labels, including Sony, Universal, and Warner, against telecom giant Cox Communications.

In the suit, the labels alleged that Cox was liable for copyright infringement of more than 10,000 of its users who used Cox’s networks to distribute copyrighted material.

Following the 2018 decision in the case, lawyers for Cox applied to the court for under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure which challenged the number of copyrighted works that were used to calculate the award.

However, presiding Judge Liam O’Grady ruled against Cox, determining that Cox failed to provide the jury with adequate information to make a determination on the accurate number of copyrighted works during the trial.

“For the foregoing reasons, the Court finds that the jury’s determination of the number of works infringed stands. Cox’s failure to present evidence of its own calculations to the jury is determinative,” Grady wrote in his January 12th ruling.