The Country Radio Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony To Go Virtual At CRS 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Hall of Fame announced that due to COVID-19, the organization’s 2020 class of inductees will be honored during the Country Radio Seminar 2021: The Virtual Experience instead of at a live event.

The awards will be presented by individually by Curb Records in the morning and afternoon of each day of the virtual conference, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and running through Friday, Feb. 20.

The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame on air inductees for 2020 include: Tim Wilson, Chuck Edwards, and Mark “Hawkeye” Louis. The off-air broadcast professionals to be honored for 2020 are Jim Duncan, Victor Sansone, and George Beasley.

“We’re thrilled to finally honor The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020, giving them their overdue recognition at this year’s CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience. Please join us in honoring this incredible class of broadcasters,” said Country Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair, Joel Raab.

The CRHOF will also present the 2020 President’s Award and Career Achievement Awards during the opening ceremony of CRS 2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Additionally, the nominations for the Country Radio Hall of Fame class of 2021 are now open and will be accepted through the end of March. For more information, or to submit a potential nominee for consideration, check here.

Registration for CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience is $199 per person and is available for purchase at https://www.countryradioseminar.com