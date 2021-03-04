Longtime Music Agent And APA Partner Josh Humiston Dead At 48

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Josh Humiston, longtime music agent and Partner at the Agency for the Performing Arts, died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke. He was 48.

“All of us are devastated for the loss of our dear friend, colleague and Partner, Josh Humiston. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Jaime, their two daughters, Isabella and Juliana, and the entire Humiston family. Josh was a unique and exceptional agent who was fiercely passionate and loyal to his clients and this company for 26 years. A much-loved member of our APA family, he wore his heart on his sleeve and would fight equally as hard for his clients as he did his colleagues. He will be extremely missed by all of us, as well as the music community in which he served,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA.

Humiston began his career in the mailroom at APA in 1995 but quickly worked his way up the ranks, and was named VP of Concerts in 2001, with oversight of the agency’s modern rock department

He was named partner at the firm in 2007, becoming the first agent at APA to climb from the mailroom to earn a partnership at the agency.

In his personal life, Humiston was an avid golfer, and a fan of Los Angeles sports teams, including the Kings, Lakers and Dodgers, and often attended hometown games.

According to a statement from APA, Humiston is survived by his beloved wife, Jaime Kelsall Humiston; their daughters, Isabella and Juliana; his parents, a brother, a sister-in-law, and two nieces.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral for immediate family will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Hillside Memorial Park, with a celebration of his life to be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Josh’s favorite personal charity, Andrew McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation, benefitting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.