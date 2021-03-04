Las Vegas Sands Corp. To Exit The Vegas Strip With The Sale Of The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Two months after the death of its founder and CEO Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced it has reached a deal to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations, including The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, an investment group managed affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. will acquire subsidiaries that hold the operating assets and liabilities of the Las Vegas business for approximately $1.05 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in seller financing. VICI Properties Inc., will acquire subsidiaries that hold the real estate and real estate-related assets of The Venetian for approximately $4.0 billion in cash.

The closing of the transactions is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Las Vegas Sands. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor.

“The Venetian changed the face of future casino development and cemented Sheldon Adelson’s legacy as one of the most influential people in the history of the gaming and hospitality industry. As we announce the sale of The Venetian Resort, we pay tribute to Mr. Adelson’s legacy while starting a new chapter in this company’s history,” said Las Vegas Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Goldstein. “This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts. Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention. We will always look for ways to reinvest in our properties and those communities. There are also potential development opportunities domestically, where we believe significant capital investment will provide a substantial benefit to those jurisdictions while also producing very strong returns for the company.”

Following the sale of the Venetian and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands properties include Marina Bay Sands in Singapore as well as majority ownership of Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.