Mohegan Sun Extends Its Partnership With Miss America

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The Mohegan Sun Casino announced it has signed a multi-year deal with the Miss America Organization to continue hosting Miss America events, including the finals, for the next three years.

“Following the success of the Miss America 2020 competition at Mohegan Sun, we knew we had created something very special here in Connecticut and we’re thrilled to be able to host Miss America events and competitions for the next three years at our destination,” said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. “Miss America will now become one of Mohegan Sun’s largest annual events in terms of size, scope and reach, allowing us to continue to deliver world-class, unique experiences to all those who step through our doors. We share many values with MAO, such as community support and empowerment, and we are excited and honored to add the like-minded organization to our incredible roster of renowned partners.”

The news comes as the Miss America Organization prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in the fall of 2021 and plans to bring its competition back to the live stage. To commemorate the organization’s centennial anniversary in September, MAO and Mohegan Sun are planning, COVID-19 permitting, to host special events, including the “Show us your shoes” pageant in person this year.

In addition to the finale, other events and preliminary competitions will take place in Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center, which includes the 125,000 square foot Earth Expo center.

Leading up to the nationally broadcast event in Mohegan Sun Arena, the Mohegan Sun leadership team and MAO will lean heavily on guidance from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local and state COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Additional information, including details on ticket sales, scheduling, and broadcast partners will be announced in the coming weeks.