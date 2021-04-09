Anthem Records Promotes Lindsay Hyslop To Director Of Marketing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Anthem Entertainment announced the promotion of Lindsay Hyslop to Director of Marketing for the company’s recorded music division, Anthem Records.

Based in Nashville, Hyslop will collaborate with Anthem’s artists and songwriters to develop creative opportunities and will continue to oversee the label’s marketing efforts. She will report to Allison Hamamura, Anthem’s General Manager, West Coast & Head of Anthem Records.

With more than a decade of experience in the music industry, Hyslop previously led marketing, brand partnerships and streaming for RGK Entertainment Group but also did stints at Universal Music Canada where she toiled in the digital marketing department.

Hyslop is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.

“Lindsay has proven herself to be a determined, persuasive executive with an abundance of creativity. She oversees the strategic marketing of Anthem Records’ artists with exceptional aplomb. Her international experience with brand partnerships, digital marketing and ability to pivot has served our roster well to date and will continue to do so as we move forward,” said Hamamura.