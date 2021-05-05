Labels File Lawsuit Alleging Vimeo Failed To Stop Unlicensed Music

(Hypebot) — Global music industry trade group IFPI, its Italian counterpart FIMI, and the Italian anti-piracy organization FPM have coordinated a legal action on behalf of their record company members against Vimeo.

The IFPI lawsuit alleges that Vimeo failed to prevent unlicensed music from appearing on its platform.

While this action is specific to Italy, multiple sources tell Hypebot that the major labels are contemplating similar actions against Vimeo in the US and elsewhere.

Commenting on the action, IFPI Chief Executive, Frances Moore, said: “Vimeo has fallen short of its obligation as an online content sharing service to take effective steps to prevent unlicensed music from being made available on its site. Significant amounts of unlicensed music are being uploaded and reuploaded to its service. That is why the recording industry has taken action against Vimeo in Italy.

“Record labels invest heavily in discovering, nurturing, and promoting artists. The making available of unlicensed sound recordings harms their ability to secure a return on their investment which is crucial to their ability to invest in new artists.”