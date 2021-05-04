Brad Paisley Announces North American Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — As touring industry is finally waking up after its year-long slumber, country recording artist Brad Paisley announced plans to hit the road this summer for a tour of North America.

Paisley’s run kicks off on June 5th at Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, and wraps on October 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irving, California.

The tour includes a July 4th performance at Nashville’s Independence Day celebration Let Freedom Sing! that will likely be the city’s first major event this year.

For the tour, Paisley will be supported by current ACM New Male Artist Jimmie Allen and Columbia Nashville rising star Kameron Marlowe.

Unlike some artists, Paisley has been a vocal advocate of the vaccine and partnered with Vanderbilt Health for a nationwide “Be a Fan. Take the Shot” PSA encouraging his fans to get innoculated.

“It’s been a real difficult year, a nightmare for anyone who makes their living with a group of people. I feel very passionate about the chance we have for normalcy right now with the vaccine – there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have a band and crew just waiting to get back out on the road. The more of us that Take the Shot the safer it will be for all of us to gather,” Paisley said.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for the tour will go to support The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The Store opened for in-store clients on March 12, 2020, following the March 3 tornado that devastated parts of Nashville. The Store was open for only four days when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread and it was obvious in-store shopping was not going to be feasible.

Since then, The Store team pivoted towards delivering food to the elderly as well as curbside delivery pickups. The weekly deliveries are currently capped at 450 households and curbside pickup is at 200 per week. This is six times the initial projection and equals to over 1.3 million meals distributed.

For more information on The Store go to www.thestore.org

Brad Paisley Tour 2021 dates:

June 5 – Panama City Beach, FL – Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

July 4 – Nashville, TN – Let Freedom Sing! Music City – Downtown

July 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 – Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

August 9 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

August 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – – presented by Huntsman

August 21 – Lima, OH – Allen County Fair

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 23 – Doswell, VA – After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

September 24 – West Springfield, MA – Court of Honor Stage

September 26 – Bloomsburg, PA – Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 1 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 7 – Albuquerque, NM – ISLETA Amphitheatre

October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre