Live Nation Announces The First Shows For The Debut Of Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed that Riverfront Park Amphitheater, the promoter’s first new coastal outdoor concert venue in the Carolinas, is nearing completion.

Located along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, North Carolina, the state-of-the-art amphitheater features a capacity of 7,200, with room for 2,400 seated fans and 4,800 more consigned to the lawn.

The amphitheater includes rooftop VIP areas, food, beverage, and merch concessions, as well as state-of-the-art sound and lights. The venue also features multiple private event spaces for hosting conferences, corporate events, fundraisers, private concerts or graduations.

The new shed is the centerpiece of a multi-million dollar 6.6. acre city park consisting of greenspace, boardwalks, fountain walks and river views, along with family-friendly amenities such as lawns, a playground & interactive water feature for children, and trails & gardens.

The amphitheater will be managed by Venue Nation on behalf of the city of Wilmington.

Riverfront Park Amphitheater will host its first performances with a three-night stand by Widespread Panic, from July 16-18.

Other shows announced for the venue this year include Glass Animals, who are lined up for September 5th, and comedian Jim Gaffigan with the date of that show to be announced.

“Wilmington’s Riverfront Park offers an amazing opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the biggest names in entertainment at a venue unlike any other,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “This park has been years in the making and there’s no better time to welcome its first act than as we celebrate emerging from the pandemic.”

“We are excited to unveil this beautiful and unique outdoor venue that we’ve been working closely with the city of Wilmington on as a part of the brand new Riverfront Park,” added Grant Lyman, Live Nation Carolinas. “We can’t wait to bring incredible live entertainment to this one-of-a-kind coastal venue in Wilmington and we know the experience at Riverfront Park Amphitheater will be hard to top.”