Wasserman Music Strikes A Deal With Twitch For A Livestream Concert Series

(CelebrityAccess) — A week after Wasserman acquired the North American music assets of Paradigm and debuted their music division, Wasserman Music, the agency has partnered with streaming platform Twitch to launch There is Light, an indie music discovery channel and concert series.

There is Light will stream a series of 20 live concerts featuring artists performing live at notable concert venues around the U.S. and U.K. The concert series kicks off on May 4th with a performance by Perfume Genius, who will take the stage at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Other headliners announced for the series include Best Coast, Cautious Clay, Creeper, Jade Bird, JPEGMAFIA, Orla Gartland, Porches, The Snuts, and Two Feet, with more to be announced.

All of the announced performances will take place live, though without a live audience, and will be free to view via the Twitch platform. After each performer’s set, there will be a moderated Q&A session where the artists willingly expose themselves to the Twitch community at large.

The first four shows in the series will take place at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, followed by the Sultan Room in New York, and London’s Lafayette with more TBA.

All of the shows will be professionally produced with multi-camera setups and full production in the participating venues. For U.S. shows, Audiotree Media will oversee the production while in London, Lafayette’s in-house team will support the shoot.

“In creating a branded series, our goal was to find turnkey opportunities for artists within the livestreaming space, while also creating a destination for the indie music community to hear some of their favorite live acts and discover new ones from all over the world. With the launch of the There is Light channel, Twitch is providing the perfect medium for artists to engage with their fans and the Twitch community, and we are looking forward to building it with them throughout this series and beyond,” said Sam Alpert, SVP, Marketing at Wasserman Music.

“Independent artists have created some of the strongest and fastest-growing communities on Twitch. These artists deeply understand the impact of building and connecting with a loyal fan base. Our partnership with Wasserman Music will give indie artists a dedicated home on the service where they will have the opportunity to introduce their music to Twitch’s global audience and interact with fans on a more personal level. During what continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the music industry, we are thrilled to offer new ways to support music artists as well as the reopening of several prominent indie venues,” added Will Farrell-Green, head of music content at Twitch.

The concerts can be seen on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/thereislight

There is Light initial headliners and venues: (more to be announced)

May 4 Perfume Genius Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 11 Best Coast Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 18 Two Feet Lodge Room Los Angeles

May 25 JPEGMAFIA Lodge Room Los Angeles

June 15 Porches Sultan Room New York

June 27 Jade Bird Lafayette London

June 29 Cautious Clay Sultan Room New York

July 25 Creeper Lafayette London

August 1 Orla Gartland Lafayette London

August 8 The Snuts Lafayette London