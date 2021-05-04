United Talent Agency Promotes More Than 100 New Staffers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a bleak pandemic year for the entertainment world in 2020, United Talent appears to be bouncing back in a big way with the announcement of a record-breaking promotion class for 2021, with more than 100 staff members at the talent agency being elevated to new roles.

Newly promoted UTA employees come from all levels and across a wide range of departments at the agency, including Business Affairs, Comedy Touring, Corporate Communications, Corporate Services, Culture & Leadership, Digital Talent, Emerging Platforms, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Growth & Operations, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Marketing, Media Rights, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Music Innovations, News & Broadcasting, Production, Speakers, Sports, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, TV Talent, Unscripted Television, UTA Foundation, Ventures, and Video Games.

Promotions announced in UTA’s music department include Tara Austin (manager), Megan Braley (coordinator), Bowie Chen (coordinator), Carmen Chiles (coordinator), Haley Fairman (agent), Keshia Floyd (senior manager), Parker Glenn, (agent), Karina Gonzalez (agent), Akhil Hedge (coordinator), Natalie Koe (agent), Nicole Schoen (executive), Jacob Simone (coordinator), Kaleb Tooker (agent), and Zoe Williamson (agent).

According to UTA, the new promotions showcase the diversity with almost 60% identifying as women, and more than 35% identifying themselves as people of color. As well, the promotions highlight UTA’s in-house talent incubation with 90% of newly minted agents and 80% of the newly made coordinators coming from the agency’s Agent Training Program.

“Amid the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the pandemic, having the ability to promote over 100 colleagues is a testament to the perseverance of our UTA family and the continued evolution and expansion of our company,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “We couldn’t be more proud or grateful for this group’s resilience and innovative thinking in the face of adversity, and we can’t wait to watch them thrive in their new positions.”