Miles Copeland To Release A New Memoir

(CelebrityAccess) — Miles Copeland, talent manager and music executive who founded IRS Records and helped to guide the careers of artists such as The Police, the Go-Gos, and The Bangles, has released a brand new biography detailing his career in the music industry.

Titled “Two Steps Forward, One Step Back” the book details Copeland’s story to his early days of growing up in the Middle East as the son of a CIA Agent to his early industry days in London, where he started his career managing bands like Wishbone Ash and Curved Air.

The tome also covers Copeland’s entry into the world of punk rock, working with artists such as Malcolm McLaren and Sniffin’ Glue, before shifting gears again during the birth of the New Wave as manager of The Police, featuring his brother Stewart on drums.

The story comes full circle as Copeland illuminates his experiences as an advisor to the Pentagon, sharing insights on how to win over hearts and minds in the Middle East and introducing Arabic music to the United States.

The book, published in the U.K. by Jawbone Press, where it is scheduled for a June 18th release, and in the U.S. by Quarto, where it will be released on July 13th.