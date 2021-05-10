Western Arts Alliance Organizers Looking For A New Conference Venue For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the annual Western Arts Alliance Annual Conference announced that they have been forced to change location for the in-person elements of this year’s conference after the hotel which was intended to host the event was forced to back out.

“For months, we’ve been planning the 2021 Western Arts Alliance Annual Conference as a hybrid event including an in-person gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a strong virtual element. We intended to announce details this week, but on Thursday, May 6, our hotel partner notified us that they will be unable to meet their obligations in hosting the WAA conference. The host hotel included both guest rooms and meeting space,” WAA Director Tim Wilson said in a statement.

In light of the venue change, WAA Board and Staff said they are currently searching for an alternative facility in order to develop a plan to move forward with the conference.

“While this news is yet another curveball in an unprecedented year, we recognize that we have a lot to be thankful for, including the ongoing support from you, our community! For months, we’ve been meeting with members and committees to learn first-hand about the needs of the field, hear ideas, and solicit program feedback, so we are confident that we can still create an engaging, accessible, and safe conference experience,” Wilson added.

The conference, which focuses on booking and touring for the live events industry, was first held in 1967. The conference took place virtually last year but plans to return, at least partially, to an in-person event for 2021, provided they can find a space.