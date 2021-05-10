Sebastian Maniscalco To Headline Nashville Comedy Festival’s In-Person Return

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Comedy Festival will make its in-person return to Music City as Billboard’s first-ever “Comedian of the Year” Sebastian Maniscalco kicks the festival off from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium on June 12th.

The next day, rising comedian Leanne Morgan will take the stage at the Ryman for the second announced show of the festival.

Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Both shows will take place with audiences at 100% capacity, with local safety guidelines in place, festival organizers said.

The Nashville Comedy Fest was created by the Nashville-based independent concert and event company Outback Presents.