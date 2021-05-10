Artists Join Together For Joey Spampinato Tribute Album As He Battles Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — Joey Spampinato, the multi-instrumentalist and founding bassist of the legendary rock band NRBQ, will be the focus on a new tribute album to help raise funds to defray the costs of his ongoing cancer treatment.

The tribute, organized by the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund along with Spampinato’s wife Kami Lyle and producer Sheldon Gomberg, comes in the form of an album featuring a long list of his friends and colleagues who salute him with fourteen different takes on his own music.

The album, “Party For Joey” features contributions from Ben Harper with Keith Richards, Charlie Musselwhite, Benmont Tench, Don Was, and Don Heffington; Bonnie Raitt & NRBQ; Deer Tick, Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale, Los Lobos, Penn & Teller, and more.

Spampinato, who is 71, was diagnosed in 2016 wih Stage 3 colon cancer and has been undergoing treatment since.

The album will be released by True North Records on June 25th.