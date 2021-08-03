Dizzee Rascal Charged In Domestic Assault

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering grime rapper Dizzee Rascal is facing assault charges following an incident that left a woman with minor injuries in Southeast London last month.

According to the Associated Press, the rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, in connection with an incident that took place at a residence in the London suburb of Streatham on June 8th.

Metropolitan police told the Associated Press that the woman reported sustaining minor injuries during the incident but did not require hospitalization.

Dizzee Rascal is due for a date in court in front of Croydon Magistrates on September 3rd, per the AP.

The rapper, who was awarded an MBE during the Queen’s Birthday Honors in 2020 for his “services to music” is lined up for a series of shows later this month, according to his website, including a pair of performances at the South Facing Festival in London on August 6th and 14th.