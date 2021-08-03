CTS Eventim Announces Plans For A Major New Arena In Milan

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced plans to construct a new, multi-purpose arena in the Northern Italian city of Milan.

When completed, the 16,000-capacity arena will be one of the largest in Italy and will also include an outdoor area of more than 10,000 square meters that will be suitable for hosting outdoor events.

The arena, which is expected to be completed in the Autumn of 2025 and will initially be made available to the International Olympic Committee for the Winter Games at the beginning of 2026, after which CTS Eventim will continue to operate the venue.

The new arena will be part of the Milano Santa Giulia urban development project, which includes offices, housing and retail units across almost 300 acres located just a few kilometers from downtown Milan.

As part of the deal, an investment company owned by CTS Eventim will acquire a 50,000m² plot of land in the south-east of Milan that will house the arena, and its outdoor facilities as well as a pair of multi-story carparks that CTS Eventim will also operate.

“Our work as venue operators is one of the outstanding success stories of CTS EVENTIM. We are very much looking forward to this new project, which will enable us to bring our expertise in the management of top international venues and the live entertainment business to bear. Our new arena in Milan will be a must-play for all major tours, and we will also be able to offer top events from the Eventim portfolio to the region around Milan and beyond in our own arena through the four Italian promoters in our EVENTIM LIVE promoter network. This is another excellent addition to our value chain,” said CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.