Metallica Play An Intimate, Surprise Show At The Independent In San Fran

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Metallica played a surprise hometown show at an intimate rock club in San Francisco on Thursday night and, quite unsurprisingly, the concert sold out in mere minutes.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, tickets for the concert at the 500-capacity Independent could only be had for straight cash from the venue’s box office for $19.81 each, a reference to the year the band formed.

Metallica previously revealed that it will mark its 40th anniversary this year with a pair of shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17th and 19th that will only be open to members of the band’s fan club through a lottery system.

“As hard as it is to believe, the band will be turning the big 4-0 this October,” Metallica said in a statement earlier this year. “It’s a wild thing to wrap our heads around. … It feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!”

The show was Metallica’s first hometown gig more in two years since the band took the stage at the Chase Center in September 2019 to perform with the San Francisco Symphony.