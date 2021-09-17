Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Opens Its Doors In Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, NH (CelebrityAccess) — Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, a historic concert venue in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced it has opened its doors following a major refurb.

The club, which is owned by local restaurateurs/developers and jazz and blues enthusiasts Michael and Peter Labrie, has been fully restored to match the interior of the club when it first opened in 1905.

The interior of the 600-capacity venue includes original wooden beams and trusses, brick walls, original stained-glass features, two majestic original atrium windows and fireplaces along with modern touches such as a new, multi-floor glass and steel addition in the rear.

While the club has stylings from another era, the venue also features fully modern production with state-of-the-art sound and lights.

“Our vision is for Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club to represent the highest standard of excellence in music, food, and service. We want to create the most positive and memorable live music experiences for every guest who comes through the door at Jimmy’s,” says Peter Labrie.

The club officially opens on September 30th with a sold-out show by Joey DeFrancesco. Other artists lined up to perform at Jimmy’s inaugural fall season include some of the biggest names in modern jazz and blues such as Elvin Bishop, Charlie Musselwhite, Mavis Staples, Kurt Elling, Christian McBride, Nate Smith, and Charles Lloyd, among others.