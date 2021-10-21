MSG Sports And MSG Entertainment Extend Sponsorship Deal With JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Sports Corp and Madison Square Garden Entertainment have secured a multi-year extension of their marketing partnership with financial giant JPMorgan Chase.

The deal will see JPMorgan continue in its role as the Marquee Partner for the two MSG companies but will also expand the existing agreement to include the branded Chase Lounge at Madison Square Garden.

Located of Madison Square Garden, the lounge will be open to Chase customers and will provide receive complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages during all Knicks and Rangers games, as well as many concerts and events.

While it is only 150 capacity, Chase customers can reserve a spot in advance during events.

The deal also includes an extension of the Chase Sound Check Series, which provides the bank’s customers with access to shows at MSG venues in New York and Chicago.

Additionally, Chase and MSG will continue to develop programs that serve needs in the local community, such as their most recent initiative, Home Team Heroes, which helped to feed thousands of people and support local businesses impacted by the ongoing waking nightmare of COVID-19.

“When we first set out to find a Marquee Partner more than 10 years ago, one of our key considerations was finding an organization ready to collaborate on innovative solutions that build both companies’ brands, while also benefiting consumers.We’ve accomplished that with JPMorgan Chase and have set a standard in the sports and entertainment industry for how partnerships of this magnitude should operate,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “One of the greatest characteristics of a strong partnership is the ability to share in achievements, while also continuing to grow. We are incredibly excited to extend this partnership with JPMorgan Chase and look forward to many more successful initiatives, including those at The Garden and in the community.”

“We are delighted to extend this successful partnership with MSG to continue to provide our customers preferred access to events and unique experiences at these iconic venues,” said Frank Nakano, head of Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorgan Chase. “Not only have they been an incredible partner for our customers, but they’ve also helped us make a real impact in the local communities where we both operate.”