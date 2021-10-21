Live Nation, FPC Live And NS2 To Book And Operate Charleston’s Music Farm

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, along with their full-service concert promotion companies FPC Live and Nashville-based National Shows 2 have signed a deal to exclusively book, manage and operate the Charleston concert venue Music Farm.

Under the terms of the deal, Live Nation will oversee bookings for the venue in collaboration with the NS2 talent team. FPC Live, a joint venture formed between Live Nation and their subsidiary Frank Productions, will assume management and operation of the 650-capacity club.

As part of the agreement, Live Nation and their cohort have already begun a round of renovations and upgrades at the Music Farm to help refresh the venue and improve the fan and artist experience.

The booking deal expands Live Nation’s footprint in Charleston where FPC Live and NS2 currently oversee the operations of the historic Charleston Music Hall, which has a capacity of about 950 fans.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Music Farm back in 2022 with great new experiences for artists and fans,” said Grant Lyman, President of Live Nation Southeast. “The Music Farm has been part of the fabric of city for decades and we look forward to continuing that legacy as Live Nation helps more artists connect with their fans in Charleston.”

“We’re excited to welcome the Music Farm to the NS2 and FPC Live family,” added Darin Lashinsky, President of NS2. “The music scene in Charleston is vibrant and the Music Farm will play an important role in developing local and national acts. This venue has a 30-year history of hosting many breakout artists and we are thrilled to keep growing the live music offerings and giving guests and performers an upgraded experience.”