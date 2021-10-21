The Country Music Association Extends Its Deal With Veteran Television Producer Robert Deaton

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced an extension of its partnership with Robert Deaton, the longtime producer of the CMA’s various television properties.

The deal will see Deaton continue to oversee the production of CMA’s flagship awards show, as well as the CMA Fest and the CMA Country Christmas show until at least 2026.

A veteran television producer, Deaton has overseen the presentation of the CMA’s shows since 2007. He’s also helmed more than 200 music videos for a variety of influential artists, and produced some of the most successful one-offs on network television, including “Sports Illustrated: 50 Years of Beautiful” on NBC as well as the “Soul to Soul” Las Vegas residency for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

He also served as executive producer of “The Passion with Tyler Perry” for Fox Broadcasting and currently serves as executive producer of the Billboard Music Awards on NBC.

“The passion Robert Deaton has for Country Music and the genre’s history is truly special,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “His extraordinary vision continues to elevate the CMA Awards, ‘CMA Fest’ and ‘CMA Country Christmas,’ providing one-of-a-kind television moments to music fans throughout the year. I love to see the music come to life through his eyes and I am incredibly grateful for another five years with such a terrific partner.”

“I could not be prouder and more honored to plant my flag long-term with my family at CMA,” says Deaton. “This is home for me, these are my people. I’m blessed beyond measure.”