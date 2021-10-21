Simply Royalties And Verifi Media Join The MLC’s Data Quality Initiative

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective announced that Simply Royalties and Verifi Media have joined the streaming rights collection society’s Partner Program, partnerships, allowing clients to participate in the program and verify the access of their own data in the The MLC’s database.

The addition of Simply Royalties and Verifi Media brings the MLC’s official DQI partner count to seven, the company said.

The MLC’s data quality initiative is intended to help create an accurate repository of data on musical works and their rightsholders, ensuring that digital audio mechanical royalties can be distributed to rightsholders on a monthly basis.

The drive to ensure data quality is a response to the millions of dollars worth of so-called ‘black box’ royalties left on the table every year when streaming platforms and the MLC are unable to accurately identify rightsholders for a particular work.

The DQI also streamlines the interaction between music publishers, administrators and collective management organizations (CMOs), as well as self-administered songwriters, lyricists and composers, allowing rightsholders to quickly identify and resolve discrepencies in data.

“I am thrilled to welcome Simply Royalties and Verifi Media as Data Quality Initiative partners,” said Dae Bogan, The MLC’s Head of Third-Party Partnerships. “Their addition exemplifies The MLC’s commitment to diversity as a guiding principle, as each company operates a different business model offering rightsholders options for choosing a partner to facilitate their participation in the DQI regardless of catalog size or budget, and we look forward to working with them both.”