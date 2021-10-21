Jaclyn Carter Named VP At Shore Fire

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of veteran publicist Jaclyn D. Carter to the role of Vice President.

Based in Nashville, Carter began her career as a Publicity Coordinator at Shore Fire in 2013 and has risen through the ranks, most recently serving as a Director with oversight of the company’s Nashville office.

In addition to managing artist and industry relations for Shore Fire in Nashville, Carter has led campaigns for Brittney Spencer, Justin Moore, Willie Jones, Natalie Hemby, Crowder, We The Kingdom; and in 2019, signed the company’s first social media influencer client.

She’s also handled campaigns for venues and events such Brooklyn Bowl and The Factory St. Louis; Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, CreatiVets and more.

“Jaclyn is a determined and dedicated professional who always strives for excellence. Over her eight years at Shore Fire, she has led countless successful media campaigns, developed a strong leadership position within the company and led us into new areas of growth. We are delighted to announce her promotion to Vice President,” said Shore Fire Senior Vice President Mark Satlof.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to evolve with Shore Fire and Dolphin and for the collaboration and learning opportunities within our teams daily,” said Carter. “Having the ability to flex creativity on a variety of topics — from inspiring personal stories, music and celebrity talent to nonprofits, podcasts and NFTs — is inspiring and motivating, and I am grateful to work with our teams across the country on a variety of topics, genres and perspectives to continue to grow.”