The Echo Lounge & Music Hall In Dallas Will Debut On November 1st

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, Houston’s newest live music and entertainment venue, will officially open its doors on November 1st with a performance by Mayer Hawthorne with special guest India Shawn.

Developed by Live Nation in partnership with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, the 1,000 capacity club is located in the city’s Design District, adjacent to Dallas Mavericks Training Center and near American Airlines Center.

The venue includes 25,000-square-feet of space with variable configurations that include about 115 seats on the second level and 300 seats for the floor level, or general admission for some shows.

Live Nation has already announced the initial round of programming for Echo Lounge, including sold-out shows for 100 gecs with Underscores on November 12th, An Evening With Goose on November 13th, and Mother Mother on January 9th.

“The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas,” said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “There’s lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with Mark Cuban and the Mavericks in creating this space.”

“I’m super excited for the opening of the Echo Lounge & Music Hall,” said Mark Cuban. “This takes the Design District to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the American Airlines Center side and Design District side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post game place to have fun and see live shows!”

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Grand Opening Concert Lineup

11/1/2021 – KXT 91.7 Presents Mayer Hawthorne with India Shawn

11/3/2021 – Jeremy Zucker with Del Water Gap

11/6/2021 – Madison Beer with Maggie Lindemann and Audriix

11/10/2021 – Sleepy Hallow with Eli Fross

11/12/2021 – 100 gecs with Underscores (SOLD OUT)

11/13/2021 – An Evening With Goose (SOLD OUT)

11/19/2021 – Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley

11/28/2021 – CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St. (18+)

12/3/2021 – Boombox Cartel with Great Dane, Rossy and Suahn (18+)

12/16/2021 – Pink Sweat$ with Kirby and Bren Joy

12/17/2021 – The Glitch Mob + edIT

12/18/2021 – The Aces with The Beaches and Sawyer

1/9/2022 – Mother Mother (SOLD OUT)

2/18/2022 – Cheat Codes with Party Pupils and Zack Martino (18+)

3/9/2022 – Fletcher

3/11/2022 – Eric Nam

3/23/2022 – Tate McRae (SOLD OUT)

3/25/2022 – Enter Shikari with Wargasm

4/18/2022 – Ashe (SOLD OUT)