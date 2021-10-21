The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Stevie Van Zandt

Stevie Van Zandt, aka “Miami Steve,” aka “Little Steven,” aka “Silvio Dante,” has written an autobiography, “Unrequited Infatuations.” We dig into the process of writing the book, and we also cover the landscape from New Jersey…back to New Jersey! Growing up with the radio, the greatness of the Beatles, struggling in Asbury Park, failing to make the E Street Band, going straight and doing construction, playing the oldies circuit, making the E Street Band, going solo, returning to the E Street Band and appearing in “The Sopranos” and… Steven says he’s not good with money, but he’s had a jam-packed career, his life is rich with experiences, listen as we go deep!

