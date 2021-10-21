Spotify Expands Creator Access To Video Podcasts Via Anchor

(Hypebot) — Spotify is expanding its video podcast offering for both creators and listeners through Anchor.

Now, creators who apply for access to video capabilities in Anchor can publish their video podcasts to Spotify.

Video podcasts on Spotify can play in the background, so fans can choose whether they want to watch or listen at any time.

Soon creators will be able to monetize Video Podcasts by utilizing Podcast Subscriptions, which will enable the sharing of exclusive content with subscribers and incorporate existing advertising partnerships into video via a and our announced Automated ads feature rolling out to select creators in the coming months.

You can apply for access to video uploads here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.