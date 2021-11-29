Spotify Tests TikTok Style Video Music Discover Feed

(Hypebot) — Add Spotify to the growling lists of platforms building a TikTok style short-form video feed.

Spotify has confirmed that it is actively testing “Discover,” a vertical feed of short music videos that users can scroll through, like, or skip. Users who have access to the feature will find a new Discover icon at the bottom of the Spotify app, between Home and Search.

Chris Messina was the first to notice the change, and he tweeted a screenshot and short video.

For now, a least the Discover tab appears to pull all of its short videos from the short loops created for Spotify Canvas, but imagine if Spotify opened Discovery short videos to artists, tastemakers, and fans.

