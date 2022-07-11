Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Meek Mill has parted ways with Roc Nation Management, according to Billboard. The management company and the rapper first paired up in 2012.

Mill, who signed with Roc in a management deal, is no longer on the company’s website and has been removed from their social media pages. In 2019, Meek entered into a joint venture deal with Roc for his label imprint Dreamchasers, where he became president. Following his incarceration in 2018, Meek also teamed up with Jay-Z the following year and created Reform Alliance — a non-profit organization set to eliminate unjust sentencing laws in the United States.

Earlier this year, Mill expressed frustrations with his label Atlantic Records after scoring a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 with his latest album, Expensive Pain. “They didn’t put nothing into Expensive Pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies … I don’t,” he tweeted.

According to Billboard, Mill came down on the label for now allowing him to release music on his own and souring the relationship between him and fellow rapper Roddy Ricch. On Twitter, Meek said, “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”