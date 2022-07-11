Universal Music Canada Names Trinh Tham as Senior VP, Revenue and Digital Strategy

LONDON, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Trinh Tham has joined Universal Music Canada (UMC) as Senior Vice President, Revenue and Digital Strategy. Tham will oversee UMC’s digital marketing, streaming and music strategy, data analytics, and commercial affairs teams. She will work closely with UMC Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Remedios and the executive leadership team.

Tham joins UMC from menswear retailer Harry Rosen as EVP and CMO, where she helped drive business growth via brand strategies, marketing, and Customer Relationship Management. Before Harry Rosen, she held various senior roles that included Interim Senior Vice President of Marketing at Sobeys, Inc., VP Integrated Marketing at Tim Hortons, and Head of Marketing for Entertainment Brands at Bell Media.

Remedios, said: “Trinh is a proven leader who thrives at the intersection of culture and business. She is an accomplished brand strategist who uses bold and creative ideas to drive revenue growth and deliver impactful results. Across this new portfolio, she’ll further elevate a group of UMC’s top performers, offering a global perspective to benefit our artists, partners, and clients as we bring Canadian artists to the world. We’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

Trinh Tham, added: “UMC is an incredibly impressive and ambitious organization, finding ways to support artists, create, and lead, across an ever-changing industry. I’m honored to join Jeffrey and the team to continue to build, grow, and amplify the reach and impact UMC has in Canada and beyond.”