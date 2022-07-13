Succession Tops The List Of Nominees For The 74th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards have been announced with the HBO family drama Succession topped the list with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, who each earned 20 nods.

“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

Other shows to top the list included Hacks and Only Murders in the Building, which both earned 17 nominations and Euphoria, which picked up 16 nods.

In total, there were 50 first-time performer nominees across all performer categories this season including Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From A Marriage), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Adam Scott (Severance), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), and Sydney Sweeney (two first-time nominations, Euphoria and The White Lotus).

In addition to Sweeney, individuals with multiple nominations this year include Jason Bateman (performance and directing for Ozark), Quinta Brunson (performance and writing for Abbott Elementary), Nicole Byer (host for Nailed It and writing for Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)), Jerrod Carmichael

(performance Saturday Night Live and writing for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel), Julia Garner (Ozark and Inventing Anna), Bill Hader (performance, writing and directing for Barry and performance for Curb Your Enthusiasm), Steve Martin (performance and writing for Only Murders in the Building), Amy Poehler (host for Making It and directing for Lucy and Desi), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Cooper’s Bar), Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso and Succession) and Zendaya (performance and music and lyrics for Euphoria).

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will take place on September 12th and will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. So far, no host has been announced but Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2021 and Cedric The Entertainer took over hosting duties last year.