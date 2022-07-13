Disney Announces Plans To Develop Multiple Exclusive Television Projects With BTS

(CelebrityAccess) — Disney announced it has struck a deal with South Korean pop icons BTS and their management company, Hybe.

The deal will see BTS appear in two different television projects which will air exclusively on Disney’s streaming platforms.

As well, Disney is working on three additional projects with BTS and its members, including a docuseries, concert film and reality show, Disney told Yahoo Finance.

The titles will initially be streamed in Asian markets and at present, it is unclear if Disney plans to make them available for American audiences via H the Disney+ streaming platform.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

The initial three projects include:

“BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA: an exclusive 4K concert film of BTS’ performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

“IN THE SOOP: Friendcation” – a reality travel show featuring V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy.

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR – A docu-series featuring the members of BTS as they prepare for the next stages of their career while the band is on hiatus.