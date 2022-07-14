5 Seconds of Summer Reveal Their Emotions in New Track Release – “Blender”

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Australian multi-platinum selling rock/pop band, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) dropped their latest single “Blender”, on Wednesday (July 13). The “boys in the band” are singer Luke Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin.

“Blender” takes the thoughts of feelings of being in a “not so healthy” relationship and mixes them all together. Hemmings sings, “All the things you said in my head / Ricochetting off the bed / Nothing left, what a mess / Oh, my God, it never ends / Now we’re stressed and depressed / And we’re going ’round again / In an emotional blender”, he fires out for the chorus.

The track was written and produced by the band with Peter Thomas (P!NK) and Jake Torrey (Justin Bieber / Maroon 5) and showcases the group’s pop and punk influences, giving their fans yet another glimpse into their highly-anticipated 5th studio album titled 5SOS5. The album, written by the band with guitarist Clifford leading the way on production, also includes their previously released tracks, “Take My Hand”, “Me, Myself & I”, and their hit single, “Complete Mess”.

The band kicked off their current Take My Hand World Tour this summer to raving critical reviews. The North American leg of the tour wraps up in St. Louis on July 24. The tour also included two sold-out Pier 17 shows in New York City.

5SOS5 track listing, tour dates, and new song are below.

5SOS5 TRACKLISTING:

1. COMPLETE MESS

2. Easy For You To Say

3. Bad Omens

4. Me Myself & I

5. Take My Hand

6. CAROUSEL

7. Older

8. HAZE

9. You Don’t Go To Parties

10. BLENDER

11. Caramel

12. Best Friends

13. Bleach

14. Red Line

15. Moodswings

16. Flatline

17. Emotions

18. Bloodhound

19. TEARS!

5SOS 2022 TAKE MY HAND NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tues July 12 – Wed July 13 – New York City, NY – Pier 17 (Sold-Out)

Fri Jul 15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jul 16 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Jul 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Wed Jul 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 21 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat Jul 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Sun Jul 24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park