ACM’s Reigning Female Artist of the Year – Carly Pearce Signs With Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Carly Pearce, the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) reigning female artist of the year, has signed with Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management for representation.

“I have always admired the way that Narvel approaches a career from all sides. It is no secret that he knows how to make artists superstars,” Pearce told Billboard in a statement. “I’m so looking forward to working with someone who will challenge, push and help take me to the next level.” Starstruck’s roster includes Blake Shelton, Maggie Rose, and more.

“I have been following Carly’s career from the very beginning. She has shown that she has the talent, desire, and work ethic to be a superstar. I look forward to helping make that dream come true,” Blackstock said in a statement.

Pearce, (Big Machine Records) sat on top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the third time in her career in May with “Never Wanted to Be that Girl,” her duet with Ashley McBryde. The collaboration, which took home the ACM award for music event of the year in March, became the third duet between two women to top Country Airplay in the chart’s 32-year history.

The duet appears on Pearce’s 3rd and most recent album, 29: Written in Stone, which reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

Pearce, who is booked by CAA, is opening for Kenny Chesney this summer and will host the ACM Honors in August. She had been managed by Clint Higham and Kyle Quigley at Morris Higham since 2019.