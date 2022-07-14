Musician Matthew Musto, aka blackbear Has Launched Beartrap Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Musician and producer Matthew Musto, aka blackbear has launched a new management company, Beartrap Management with his current managers Samantha Maners and TJ Musto, bringing in a new partner, Zael Ellenhorn. The addition of Ellenhorn brings artists Ben Zaidi, Phil Bentley, Kina, and Oshi into the fold.

“Beartrap Management was formed with a deep respect for artists and artist/management relationships to help provide guidance and opportunities to both the artists and the managers in their careers,” blackbear said in a statement. “I’ve been in this business for 15 years and have learned so much about the business side of things and I want to share that knowledge with the next generation of artists and managers.”

In the press release, it states that Beartrap Management aims to break “old school” formats by having managers work in tandem with one another. The company plans to continue expanding throughout 2022 and is seeking other managers to join the collective.

“We have been planning this for a while because of our passion to build a company with like-minded managers who understand the concept of the collective and how it will benefit their artists,” Maners said in a statement.

Just this week, blackbear announced the “nothing matters tour” which kicks off September 4 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and wraps up in Seattle at the Paramount on September 29, hitting cities such as Chicago, New York, Philly, and Vegas in between.