Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Set to Play BST Hyde Park in 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – BST Hyde Park announced today (July 14) that the first headliner to be revealed for 2023 is none other than Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. With that announcement, Springsteen and Co. also revealed four UK date additions to their 2023 international tour – which kicks off in February 2023 in the US.

They will grace London’s iconic BST Hyde Park stage for the festival’s 10th anniversary for two shows on Thursday (July 6, 2023) and Saturday (July 8, 2023). These London shows become a part of their international tour, already selling more than 1.2 million tickets.

For these shows, The Boss will be joined by The E Street Band’s members: Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); Garry Tallent (bass guitar); Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals); and Max Weinberg (drums); with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals); Jake Clemons (saxophone); and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

Springsteen has released 20 studio albums in his career spanning over six decades with the most recent studio album, 2020’s Letter To You being the first time the band recorded live together in over 10 years and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries.

Springsteen has been awarded 20 Grammys, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, a Special Tony Award, and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In May 2021, he became the eighth recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, a prize that honors an artist who speaks out for social justice and carries on the spirit of the folk singer.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 UK Dates

Tuesday 30th May BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Friday 16th June Villa Park, Birmingham

Thursday 6th July American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Saturday 8th July American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London