Wasserman Music Announces Agent Promotions and Two New Agent Additions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Wasserman Music has promoted London-based agents Mike Malak, Adele Slater, and Dave Blackgrove. Each of the new promotions will become a partner, joining the leadership team of the UK office. In addition, veteran agents Chris Smyth and Nick Cave have joined Wasserman.

Blackgrove joined Coda Agency 14 years ago as an assistant. Blackgrove’s electronic music roster includes Camelphat, Fisher, Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla, Franky Wah, Ben Böhmer, and recent signing Syreeta.

Malak is the European agent for Billie Eilish, who just became the youngest headliner in Glastonbury Festival history. Malak also helped Eilish and her team organise Overheated, a climate change summit that took place at The O2, and was an executive producer for the Overheated documentary film.

Malak is also the creator / founder of record label and publishing company Coldpress. He began his career working in various capacities with Black Eyed Peas, Warner Bros Records and Seminal Music, before joining Coda 11 years ago. His client roster also includes Girl In Red, Denzel Curry, Pusha T, BoyWithUke, Joji and 070 Shake, among many others.

Slater joined Coda six years ago, and soon signed Liam Gallagher (along with Alex Hardee). Gallagher played Knebworth this month for an audience of more than 170,000.

Slater’s career began as a receptionist and assistant to Stuart Galbraith at concert promoter MCP. She later worked as an assistant to Neil Warnock at The Agency Group before returning as a promoter to Live Nation. Her roster also includes Courtney Barnett, Perfume Genius, The Horrors, Gruff Rhys, Lynks, Asgeir and Wet Leg.

Cave spent 13 years at WME, growing an electronic music roster that includes multi-genre headliner Charlotte de Witte, emerging stars AnfisaLetyago andJohn Summit, 2ManyDJs/Soulwax, as well as Enrico Sangiuliano, Mind Against, Trentemøller and more.

Blackgrove said: “Nick is an unwavering force in this electronic scene. Having him join our team is a fantastic win for TeamWass! He’s also good for a midday lunch which is great for me.”

Smyth ran his own digital PR company early in his career, before joining Primary Talent International as an agent in 2015. He joined Paradigm’s UK music team in January 2022, shortly before its acquisition by Wasserman Music in April. His pop-focused roster at Wasserman Music includes Melanie C, MØ, The Rose, The Walters and Tommy Cash.