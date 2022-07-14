Drake Announces October World Weekend – Complete With Young Money Reunion and OVOFest Announcements on the Horizon

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Drake‘s OVOFestival is heading back to Toronto after the globally known superstar took a much-needed hiatus in 2019.

The Canadian Northstars start the weekend off on Thursday (July 28), followed by a headlining performance by Lil Baby and Chris Brown on Friday (July 29), before Drake takes the stage for a Young Money reunion on Saturday (August 1) – meaning that Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne will perform together for the first time in years.

In May, Drake had previously announced plans to bring OVOFest back this summer after he made a surprise appearance during British rapper Dave’s performance at Toronto venue History.

“I love you with all of my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVOFest soon,” he said at the time.

Drake just released his surprise dance album Honestly, Nevermind in June. During his initial announcement teaser on Tuesday, Drake also took a moment to thank his fans for tuning in to the new project.

“Appreciate everyone listening to the new album,” he said during a live stream on the gambling site Stake. “Embracing something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love.”