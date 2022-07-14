SoundCloud Hires Jessica Rivera as Global SVP / General Manager While Maurice Slade Joins as Head of Marketing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jessica Rivera has joined SoundCloud as its Global Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM), while Maurice Slade has been picked up by the company as the new Head of Marketing. Both will report directly to SoundCloud President, Eliah Seton.

Rivera joins SoundCloud from the Nas co-founded music company Mass Appeal, where she has served as GM for just over a year. Before that, she served as Head of Artist Relations for YouTube’s West Coast area, where she managed streaming content and marketing campaigns.

Rivera also spent over a decade at Universal, where she oversaw the East Coast for Universal Music Publishing and signed Imagine Dragons and Alex Da Kid. Before, she also signed Rihanna during her time at EMI Publishing.

Slade comes from Epic Records as SVP of Marketing, where he played an important role in the marketing and branding of artists such as Travis Scott and 21 Savage, says SoundCloud. Before his time at Epic, Slade was the Senior Director of Marketing and Strategy at Roc Nation.

Seton, said: “We are so proud to welcome Jessica and Maurice to the SoundCloud family to lead our efforts in working more closely with artists at the highest level. Each of them brings a sterling reputation as two of the most well-connected and well-respected creative leaders in music. As we work toward providing a solution for artists at every stage of their careers, we have leadership in Jessica and Maurice that will make SoundCloud an even more attractive home for artists.”

Rivera and Slade join several recent executive hires at SoundCloud. On June 15, Twitch’s former Head of Music Tracy Chan left the video streaming platform to join SoundCloud as its Senior Vice President of Creator, and on June 6, Jennifer Caserta was named SoundCloud’s Head of People, promoting people practices at the company.