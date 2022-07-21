Ticketmaster Acquires Thailand’s Thai Ticket Major

BANGKOK, Thailand (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s ticketing division, Ticketmaster, continued its expansion in Asia by taking a financial stake in Thai Ticket Major (TTM). The partial acquisition of the Bangkok-based ticketing firm is expected to complete in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, subject to closing conditions.

According to Ticketmaster, the acquisition will help them further access Thailand’s burgeoning live events industry, which is a strong regional market for touring Japanese and K-Pop artists, along with all major genres, including music, sports, family fare and touring musical theater.

Additionally, the deal will give local and regional promoters access to Ticketmaster’s platform and product suite, the company said.

Following the closing of the deal, Komkrit Sirirat, the current Managing Director of Thai Ticket Major, will continue to oversee the company’s operations.

Founded in 1999 by Tero Entertainment, the Bangkok-headquartered company is the one of the largest event ticketing companies in Thailand and currently maintains operations in other markets in the region as well.

“Thailand’s live entertainment industry has seen immense growth over the past few years. As we join with Thai Ticket Major, Ticketmaster will enhance the nation’s ticketing experience, bringing event organisers, venues and fans across the country an unrivalled level of service and experience,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster.

The deal follows Ticketmaster’s expansion moves in Asia such as the launch of Ticketmaster Taiwan and Singapore in 2020.

The transaction, which is subject to the customary closing conditions, is expected to complete in Q3 2023.