Shiprock Expands Schedule, Lineup For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) –Organizers for ShipRocked, the annual high seas rock cruise, announced additions to the lineup with Afterlife, Hook (the debut of Jason Hook’s solo project), Islander, Jeris Johnson, Lacey Sturm, Memphis May Fire and The Standstills joining the bill for 2023.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida from January 22-28, 2023, the floating music festival’s previously announced lineup includes Nothing More, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Motionless In White, grandson, and Ayron Jones, among numerous others.

For 2023, a sixth day of cruising has been added with an itinerary that include stops at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos Islands, and Dominican Republic’s Amber Cove.

The initial list of guest performers for The Stowaways – ShipRocked’s official all-star band – has also been revealed and includes Alecia “Mixi” Demner (Stitched Up Heart), Andy Wood, Angela Lese (former The Dead Deads), Carly Smithson (We Are The Fallen), Chad Nicefield (former Wilson), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate / The Dead Rabbitts), Dameon & Gabe Aranda (Aranda), Davey Suicide, David Ellefson (Dieth, former Megadeth), Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara), Hyro The Hero, Joey Morrow (Badflower), Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin), Leo Moracchioli (Frog Leap Studios), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, and Sahaj Ticotin (RA), with more to be announced.