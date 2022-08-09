The Arkells And The Tragically Hip Among The Class Of 2022 For Canada’s Walk Of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Walk of Fame announced plans to induct three additional members in 2022, including Canadian broadcasting legend Barbara Frum, rock icons The Tragically Hip, and noted music video director, Director X.

The newly announced nominees will be inducted alongside of the previously announced 2022 inductees who include sports figure Lionel Conacher, singer Deborah Cox and Just For Laughs’ Heather Reisman.

Organizers for Canada’s Walk of Fame also announced that Canadian recording artists The Arkells are recipients of this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Additional inductees for the Class of 2022, including individuals representing Arts and Entertainment; Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Humanitarianism; Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports and Athletics, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Canada’s Walk of Fame induction gala will take place on December 3rd at Beanfield Centre in Toronto. The event will feature red carpet arrivals, live performances, and tributes from Canadian stars and Walk of Fame alumni.

The festivities will be presented during a special broadcast that will air at a later date on CTV.