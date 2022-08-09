Report: Spotify Experiments With Ticket Presales

(CelebrityAccess) — This week, Spotify plans to test the waters for selling tickets directly to fans through their app and a dedicated ticket sale platform.

As first reported by Music Ally, Spotify will start a market test of the concept starting on August 10th, with a select group of artists who will sell tickets from their presale allotments to fans directly through tickets.spotify.com and the Spotify app.

Artists participating in the test include Tokimonsta, Annie DiRusso, Limbeck, Dirty, Honey, Crows, Four Years Strong, and Osees.

Spotify was quick to note that while they are testing the service, they are focusing on presale tickets instead of primary sales at the moment.

“At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” a Spotify spokesperson told Music Ally.