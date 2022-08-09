Beatport Announces The Speaker Lineup For Its Inaugural ReConnect Summit In NYC In September

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Digital electronic music retailer Beatport announced the first round of speakers for its inaugural ReConnect Summit, which is scheduled to land at Brooklyn’s 74 Wythe (Superior Ingredients) in September.

Announced speakers include PIXELYNX co-founders deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who will discuss the technologies emerging in the Web3 music space.

Other artists on tap for 2022 include A-Trak, Coco & Breezy, Eris Drew, Giolì & Assia, Kerri Chandler, Natalia Clavier, Octo Octa, UNiiQU3, with more to be announced in the leadup to the conference.

As well, the ReConnect Summit will also include a selection of industry figures from organizations such as Meta, Association for Electronic Music, Reed Smith LLP, MAC Presents, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Red Light Management, Disruptor Records (The Chainsmokers) as well as speakers and attendees from the most relevant labels, distributors, and technology platforms.

Scheduled programming includes wellness sessions hosted by The Art of Areté, featuring a call and response session “laughtercises,” led by ambient music pioneer LARAAJI, and a special breathwork session hosted by Natalia Clavier of Thievery Corporation.

Along with presentations, the summit will also feature music performances at night, including some of the world’s leading DJs, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets start from $225 for a full two-day pass, or $125 for single day, which gains access to daytime talks, keynotes, workshops, rooftop DJ sets, and nightly events in the club’s main room. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: https://reconnect.beatport.com/